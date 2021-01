Category: World Published on Tuesday, 05 January 2021 03:23 Hits: 4

The chairman of the right-wing Proud Boys group was arrested Monday in Washington over the torching last month of a Black Lives Matter banner taken from a church during violent protests, police said.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20210105-proud-boys-leader-arrested-for-burning-black-lives-matter-flag