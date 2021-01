Category: World Published on Tuesday, 05 January 2021 05:04 Hits: 3

Alibaba founder Jack Ma's absence from public view in the past two months, including missing the final episode of a TV show on which he was to appear as a judge, has fueled social media speculation over his whereabouts amid a Chinese regulatory clampdown on his sprawling business empire.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20210105-speculation-over-whereabouts-of-chinese-tech-tycoon-jack-ma