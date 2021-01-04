India: Citizens Block Road To Protest Roof Collapse

Category: World Published on Monday, 04 January 2021 15:54 Hits: 5

Hundreds of people on Monday protested against the Ghaziabad municipality, which they blame for the collapse of a roof at a crematorium that caused 24 deaths and 18 people injured.

The accident occurred in Muradnagar town, Uttar Pradesh state, on Sunday when dozens of people were sheltering from the rain under a shed. The roof collapse appears to have been caused by the negligence of municipal officials at the time of contracting the work.

The protesters blocked one of the main streets of the city to demand a forceful gesture against those responsible for the collapse of the roof and demanded appropriate compensation from the families of the victims.

Although the local government announced a US$3,000 compensation for the relatives of the deceased, protesters blocked the Delhi-Meerut Highway to demand higher compensation for the families.

Families demanding justice. Kept the dead bodies on Delhi - Meerut Highway. #Muradnagar roof collapse incident.

Demands Rs 15 lakh compensation and job to the kin of the victims.

Road blocked for past one and half hours. pic.twitter.com/6SH8szfjaR January 4, 2021

Police Superintendent Iraj Raja said that three people linked to the construction of the building were already arrested.

Uttar Pradesh's head of government Yogi Adityanath ordered a thorough investigation into the causes of what happened, while complaints from citizens about corruption and negligence in public procurement emerged.

Accidents of this type are frequent in India because of the poor state of infrastructure and lack of maintenance.

