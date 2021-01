Category: World Published on Monday, 04 January 2021 16:00 Hits: 5

Attacks have been rocking Niger ahead of February's presidential election runoff. Jihadists, ethnical disputes and the fight for resources are the key issues the next president will need to address, experts say.

