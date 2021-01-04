The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

A China Strategy to Reunite America’s Allies

Category: World Hits: 4

A China Strategy to Reunite America’s Allies

China’s autocratic ways and its strategic ambition are prompting the world’s democracies to band together against it. But, as the European Union’s recent decision to sign an investment accord with China makes clear, China’s geopolitical heft and the allure of Chinese trade and investment are tempting many to curry favor with it.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/biden-china-strategy-to-reunite-us-allies-by-charles-a-kupchan-and-peter-trubowitz-1-2021-01

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version