Category: World Published on Monday, 04 January 2021 13:20 Hits: 4

Iran on Monday said it started enriching uranium up to 20% purity at its Fordow facility, in its biggest breach of a 2015 nuclear deal threshold as state media acknowledged that Tehran seized a South Korean-flagged oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/middle-east/20210104-iran-starts-20-uranium-enrichment-seizes-s-korean-flagged-tanker