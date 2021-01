Category: World Published on Monday, 04 January 2021 11:19 Hits: 2

Iran has resumed 20per cent uranium enrichment at its underground Fordow nuclear facility, the government spokesman told the semi-official Mehr news agency on Monday, a level of purity that is not allowed under Tehran's 2015 nuclear pact with six major powers.

