Category: World Published on Sunday, 03 January 2021 22:26 Hits: 0

On Saturday, President Trump badgered Georgia's top election official, seeking to overturn the Nov. 3 election results, reported the AP and Washington Post.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Politics/2021/0103/Trump-tells-Georgia-official-to-change-vote-tally-AP-confirms?icid=rss