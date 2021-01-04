UK judge refuses US request to extradite WikiLeaks founder Assange

Category: World Published on Monday, 04 January 2021 10:34 Hits: 2

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has emerged as one of the most controversial whistleblowers of recent times, hailed by supporters as a fearless campaigner for press freedom and denounced by critics as reckless, self-aggrandising and even dangerous. On Monday, a London court turned down a US request to extradite Assange, who is charged with espionage and leaking classified documents related to the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan in a trial critics say is a test case for press freedom.

