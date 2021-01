Category: World Published on Monday, 04 January 2021 08:11 Hits: 9

An 82-year-old man has become the first person in the world to receive the Oxford/AstraZeneca jab. The UK government believes the development could be "a pivotal moment" in fighting coronavirus.

