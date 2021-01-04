Washington Post releases full tape of Trump pressing Georgia state officials to commit fraud

Category: World Published on Monday, 04 January 2021 03:19 Hits: 3

The Washington Post has just released the full one-hour audio recording of Donald Trump’s call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensberger. Also on the call on Trump’s behalf were chief of staff Mark Meadows and prominent conservative lawyer Cleta Mitchell.

Over the course of the rambling call, Trump appears to threaten or extort Raffensberger and state legal counsel Ryan Germany. He argues that Raffensberger needs to “find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have.”

At one point in the conversation, after Raffensberger states that he cannot legally provide requested data, Trump says “I don’t want to know how. You guys can do it very confidentially.”

Trump’s intent is clear throughout the conversation. He wants Raffensberger to “find” enough votes to overturn his loss in the state by any means necessary, wants the state to illegally leak information it cannot otherwise provide him, wants the state to back up his evidenceless claims of fraud, and threatens both officials with unspecified alleged crimes if they do not comply.

