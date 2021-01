Category: World Published on Sunday, 03 January 2021 19:01 Hits: 1

AMMAN, Jan. 3 (Xinhua) -- Jordan's economy is expected to grow by 2.5 percent in 2021 and the government will launch a program to address challenges in several sectors between 2021-2024, Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh said Sunday. Read full story

