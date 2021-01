Category: World Published on Sunday, 03 January 2021 19:51 Hits: 3

US President Donald Trump pressured Georgia's top election official to "find" enough votes to overturn his defeat in the state, according to audio of a Saturday (Jan 2) phone call obtained by the Washington Post, in Trump's latest effort to push unfounded claims of voter fraud.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/trump-pressures-georgia-election-official-to-change-results-13887164