Senate overrides Trump veto of Pentagon budget — humiliating the president

On Friday, CNN reported that the Senate has voted, on an overwhelming, bipartisan basis, to override outgoing President Donald Trump's veto of the National Defense Authorization Act — likely one of the last acts of the 116th Congress, and the only time Trump has ever had a veto overridden.

The vote, which follows the House's move to do the same, is a humiliation for the president, who leaves office in a few weeks. The bill passed the House and Senate by overwhelming margins, making an override likely, and Trump had ignored his own party leaders' warnings not to try to block the legislation.

Trump vetoed the bill out of opposition to a provision renaming bases bearing the names of Confederate officers, and in an attempt to force a repeal of internet speech protections under Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act — complaints even a number of his own party's lawmakers found unreasonable.

