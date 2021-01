Category: World Published on Sunday, 03 January 2021 10:31 Hits: 6

Sierra Leone has one of the highest rates of female genital mutilation in Africa. Despite decades of campaigns, the traditional practice has hardly declined. This doesn't deter Rugiatu Turay from fighting cutting.

