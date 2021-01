Category: World Published on Sunday, 03 January 2021 08:35 Hits: 6

OSLO: Rescue workers have uncovered a fifth body four days after a landslide buried homes near Norway's capital, police said Sunday (Jan 3), as the search goes on for five people still missing. The tragedy occurred in the early hours of Wednesday when houses were destroyed and shifted hundreds of ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/norway-mudslide-oslo-ask-fifth-body-found-5-still-missing-13884398