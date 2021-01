Category: World Published on Sunday, 03 January 2021 10:31 Hits: 6

Thousands of Iraqi mourners on Sunday (Jan 3) condemned the "American occupiers", one year after a United States drone strike killed Iran's revered commander Qasem Soleimani and his Iraqi lieutenant Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.

