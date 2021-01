Category: World Published on Sunday, 03 January 2021 06:37 Hits: 3

The Indian drug regulator has formally approved two coronavirus shots just hours after health workers across the country began a trial run of the country's huge vaccination program.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/coronavirus-india-approves-two-covid-vaccines-for-emergency-use/a-56114891?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf