Category: World Published on Sunday, 03 January 2021 06:43 Hits: 4

At least 70 civilians were killed in simultaneous attacks on two villages by suspected Islamist militants in Niger, near the border zone with Mali, security sources said on Saturday.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/africa/20210103-at-least-70-killed-in-attacks-on-two-niger-villages-security-source