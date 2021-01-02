Come and get it! The great soup recipe exchange of 2021

Category: World Published on Saturday, 02 January 2021 22:00 Hits: 2

It’s that time of year! For many of us, there is a nip in the air and snow in the forecast. That can only mean one thing: It’s soup season! There really is nothing better than a slow-cooked pot of soup simmering all day on the stove or in a crockpot. Well, with the possible exception of an Instant Pot, which speeds up the process and also gives you knock-out results in a fraction of the time.

Here are six of my favorite soups or stews. I hope that you’ll share your favorite recipes below so we can refer back to this post time and time again this winter and beyond.

Bon appetit! Onto some my souperb favorites, in no particular order.

Ham and Bean Soup

This one hits me right in the comfort food hotspot. With a smoked pork hock as the foundation, Great Northern white beans and the usual vegetables of onions, carrots, and celery, this soup has never let me down. Delicious to the last drop. And trust me, this is one where the leftovers never go to waste.

Easy Pressure Cooker Pork Chili Verde

This one is so good and ridiculously easy. You simply toss all the ingredients in an Instant Pot or pressure cooker and let it go. When it finishes and you’ve released the pressure, you scoop out the pork and blend the remaining, adding a splash of fish sauce and lime. Served with tortillas on the side, the fresher the better. Absolutely sublime.

Smoked Turkey Corn Chowder

Sure you can use turkey, leftover turkey is fantastic, but I find it is much easier to pick up a rotisserie chicken or use home-cooked roasted chicken for this recipe. It’s loaded with veggies and flavor. I recently delivered some to a friend recovering from an illness and she said it kept her going when she didn’t feel like eating anything else. It has green chiles and a little heat to it, so turn the heat up or down based on your own preferences, but I love this soup as written. It’s colorful and satisfying, especially if you don’t skimp on that bacon topping.

Chicken Pot Pie

There are oh so many versions of this classic dish. Is it a soup? Not exactly, but I’m including it in my favorites anyway. This particular version is from Samin Nosrat’s Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat, which happens to be my personal favorite cookbook of all time. It is really a textbook about cooking and every recipe in it is just fantastic. I say that having made at least 75 recipes in the book over the last two years. It’s that good. You can use store-bought puff pastry. I went a little extra in the picture below and made the biscuits fresh, letting them cook like dumplings swimming in the chicken and vegetable concoction.

Old-Fashioned Beef Stew

Growing up in a meat and potatoes household, this one really speaks to my upbringing. It’s a classic for a reason: hearty and full of veggies, perfect on a cold winter day. As you can see, I add peas because I have a partner who insists on peas in his beef stew and that’s fine by me!

Ree Drummond's Best Tomato Soup Ever

Personally, I love a good tomato soup. Tomato and beans, tomato and anything. But tomatoes as the main, accompanied by a perfect grilled cheese sandwich? I mean, it’s magical. And Ree Drummond’s is next level. You start with slow-cooked onions as the base and even use a cup of sherry at the end. Oh, and cream. Lots of cream. This isn’t a low-fat soup, but it is a high-flavor soup.

I feel like I could keep going for days! Curried butternut squash, white bean and parmesan, roasted tomatoes and white beans, red beans and rice!

What are your favorite recipes? Please share below and include any tips or photos. Happy new year!

