All passengers forced off plane after 2 grinning Trump supporters refuse to wear masks, spew n-word

Air travel is a bad enough experience right now, without having to put up with Trump-supporting assholes deliberately attempting to make everyone more miserable, as passengers on Frontier Airlines’ flight from Seattle to Denver last month found out.

The airline’s policy, like that of other U.S. airlines, requires masks to be worn in-flight to help prevent the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in the hermetically sealed and tightly-packed environment of a passenger jet. But because two women (both wearing Trump garb, including MAGA hats) wanted either to make a political statement, or possibly because they were simply the unfortunate products of rotten parenting, every passenger paid the price.

The pair initially refused to vacate the plane, forcing the pilot to regretfully announce that all passengers would be forced to deplane in order to effect their removal. As the passengers sighed in disbelief at yet another display (among seemingly innumerable examples) of rude and selfish behavior by Trump’s minions, one of the two women can be heard saying “Have a good day, n****r” and smiling at one of the passengers forced to leave the plane.

'Ladies and gentlemen, I'm sorry. I've got to take this a step further,' the pilot announces over the intercom. Meanwhile, a few passengers can be heard yelling at the women to get off the plane. The pilot continues: 'The two passengers who we need to remove from the airplane are refusing to do that. We can resolve this easily but at this point I have to ask everyone to leave the airplane.'

The removal of these two Trump-supporting dirtbags was greeted with general cheers by the plane’s passengers, but the entire episode seemed to make little impression on the two women, one can even be seen calmly munching an apple as her fellow mask-wearing passengers were forced to disembark. The fact that they’s caused this discomfort and inconvenience to the rest of the plane’s complement didn’t appear to faze the women one bit.

Like so many of today’s displays of bad behavior, the incident was recorded and posted to TikTok; it is now available on YouTube (see below). According to the report, the gentleman who recorded the video was told that the two women would be banned from future Frontier flights and added “the no-fly list,” which has since been confirmed by Frontier’s Director of Corporate Communications.

While this is just one incident, it’s hardly unique, as this Daily Kos report detailing the widespread pattern of such occurrences explains. Yet this single display is thoroughly emblematic of how Donald Trump and the Republican Party’s efforts to transform mask-wearing into a political statement has helped to create the situation that the rest of the country finds itself in today, with deaths from COVID-19 now projected in one model to increase by 115,000 over the next four weeks.

