Category: World Published on Saturday, 02 January 2021 18:24 Hits: 7

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia is ready to conduct clinical trials in Ukraine of a COVID-19 vaccine combining its Sputnik V with a vaccine developed by AstraZeneca together with Oxford University, the head of Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said on Saturday. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/01/03/russia-ready-to-trial-combined-astrazeneca-sputnik-v-vaccine-in-ukraine