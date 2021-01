Category: World Published on Saturday, 02 January 2021 20:11 Hits: 6

HARARE, Jan. 2 (Xinhua) -- The Zimbabwean government on Saturday restored a curfew and banned all gatherings, except for funerals, for 30 days as the country battles to contain a surge in COVID-19 infections. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/01/03/zimbabwe-goes-back-into-more-stringent-lockdown-as-covid-19-cases-surge