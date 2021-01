Category: World Published on Saturday, 02 January 2021 16:46 Hits: 6

Italy reported 364 coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday against 462 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections plunged to 11,831 from 22,211, with far less testing than normal carried out on New Year's day.

