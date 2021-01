Category: World Published on Saturday, 02 January 2021 13:10 Hits: 2

Iran has informed the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) that it intends to enrich uranium to up to 20 percent purity at its underground Fordow facility, a level far above limits set by the international nuclear accord.

