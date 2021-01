Category: World Published on Saturday, 02 January 2021 10:48 Hits: 3

Niger's ruling party candidate Mohamed Bazoum will face former president Mahamane Ousmane in a presidential election runoff in February, according to provisional results of the first round of the contest announced by the electoral commission on Saturday.

