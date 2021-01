Category: World Published on Saturday, 02 January 2021 15:26 Hits: 3

PETALING JAYA: As floods in Johor continue to worsen, the Ayer Hitam parliamentary service centre will work with various agencies to provide help to those in need. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/01/02/johor-floods-volunteers-from-ayer-hitam-mp039s-service-centre-work-with-other-agencies-to-help-those-affected