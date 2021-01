Category: World Published on Saturday, 02 January 2021 16:00 Hits: 4

Vatican City, the world's smallest sovereign state, expects to receive enough COVID-19 vaccine doses in the coming days to inoculate all of its workers and residents, a statement said on Saturday.

