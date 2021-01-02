Abbreviated Pundit Roundup: The GOP and Trump embrace in a death grip

Category: World Published on Saturday, 02 January 2021 12:30 Hits: 3

NY Times:

Republicans joined Democrats to deliver President Trump the first veto override of his presidency in the last days of his term in an overwhelming, bipartisan vote.

Senators Perdue and Loeffler, who face voters on Tuesday, did not vote. Perdue is quarantining today. https://t.co/HxKVtmbSvr

Amazingly, Trump is slamming the Republican-controlled Senate in almost the same way as Democrats, who are trying to use this same argument about $2,000 checks to win the Georgia runoffs on Tuesday. https://t.co/0icagamp3g

Dana Milbank/WaPo:

He also has been disastrous in his fiscal forecasts. On Feb. 10, he predicted 2.8 percent growth for the year, saying , “our view is that, at this point, coronavirus is not something that is going to have ripple effects.” A few weeks later, the economy collapsed.

If, in the new year, pandemic vaccines aren’t available as promised, Americans can’t return to work because economic relief isn’t delivered or an adversary successfully attacks the United States because national security agencies couldn’t pay for new defenses, a hefty share of the blame should be placed on a man you’ve probably never heard of: One Russell Thurlow Vought.

The NYT expose on Trump and coronavirus paints an extraordinary picture of malicious failure. Which gives me an excuse to repost one of my favorites of 2020, on a political theory that explains the malevolent dereliction we witnessed for the last year: https://t.co/M6jTc8j0mj

ProPublica:

Inside the Fall of the CDC

How the world’s greatest public health organization was brought to its knees by a virus, the president and the capitulation of its own leaders, causing damage that could last much longer than the coronavirus.

[CDC expert Jay] Butler’s team rushed to finalize the guidance for churches, synagogues and mosques that Trump’s aides had shelved in April after battling the CDC over the language. In reviewing a raft of last-minute edits from the White House, Butler’s team rejected those that conflicted with CDC research, including a worrisome suggestion to delete a line that urged congregations to “consider suspending or at least decreasing” the use of choirs.

On Friday, Trump’s aides called the CDC repeatedly about the guidance, according to emails. “Why is it not up?” they demanded until it was posted on the CDC website that afternoon.

The next day, a furious call came from the office of the vice president: The White House suggestions were not optional. The CDC’s failure to use them was insubordinate, according to emails at the time.

Fifteen minutes later, one of Butler’s deputies had the agency’s text replaced with the White House version, the emails show. The danger of singing wasn’t mentioned.

Early that Sunday morning, as Americans across the country prepared excitedly to return to houses of worship, Butler, a churchgoer himself, poured his anguish and anger into an email to a few colleagues.

“I am very troubled on this Sunday morning that there will be people who will get sick and perhaps die because of what we were forced to do,” he wrote.