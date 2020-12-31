The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Is this video of a nurse fainting proof that the Covid-19 vaccine is dangerous?

Category: World Hits: 0

Is this video of a nurse fainting proof that the Covid-19 vaccine is dangerous? Misinformation about the Covid-19 vaccine is circulating widely online even as numerous countries have started to vaccinate their populations. One video that was shared widely shows an American nurse fainting after getting the Covid-19 vaccine. Some social media users have seen this video as proof that the vaccine is dangerous. FRANCE 24's Observers team looks at some of the false claims. 

Read more https://observers.france24.com/en/americas/20201231-covid19-vaccine-nurse-fainting

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version