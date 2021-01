Category: World Published on Saturday, 02 January 2021 05:58 Hits: 5

Peruvian government officials sat down to talks Friday with representatives of farm workers who had blockaded a highway to protest the deaths of three people in clashes with police.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20210102-peru-farmers-lift-roadblock-protests-over-police-violence-for-govt-talks