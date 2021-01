Category: World Published on Saturday, 02 January 2021 07:02 Hits: 5

Some 2,500 partygoers attended an illegal New Year's Eve rave in northwestern France, violently clashing with police who failed to stop it and sparking concern the underground event could spread the coronavirus, authorities said Friday.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/france/20210102-thousands-break-coronavirus-restrictions-to-attend-illegal-french-rave