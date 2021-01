Category: World Published on Saturday, 02 January 2021 05:07 Hits: 4

KOTA KINABALU: The special task force that was in charge of Sabah's four temporary detention centres will not be disbanded although its operations have been handed over to the Immigration Department, says State National Security Council (NSC) director Sharifah Sitti Saleha Habib Yussof. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/01/02/with-detention-centres-now-under-immigration-sabah-nsc-task-force-will-now-focus-on-policy-matters