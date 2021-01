Category: World Published on Saturday, 02 January 2021 06:29 Hits: 4

HANOI (Reuters) - Vietnam has detected its first imported case of the new coronavirus variant that is spreading rapidly around Britain, the health ministry said on Saturday. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/01/02/vietnam-reports-first-case-of-new-coronavirus-variant