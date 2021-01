Category: World Published on Friday, 01 January 2021 23:02 Hits: 4

LONDON: About two million doses of COVID-19 vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca are set to be supplied every week by the middle of January in the United Kingdom, the Times reported. AstraZeneca expects to supply two million doses of the vaccine in total by next week, the ...

