Category: World Published on Friday, 01 January 2021 23:16 Hits: 5

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump vetoed a Bill on Friday (Jan 1) that would have gradually ended the use of large-mesh drift gillnets deployed exclusively in federal waters off the coast of California, saying such legislation would increase reliance on imported seafood and worsen a multibillion ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/trump-vetoes-california-fishing-bill-over-seafood-trade-deficit-13879686