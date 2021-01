Category: World Published on Saturday, 02 January 2021 00:26 Hits: 4

WASHINGTON: The number of people killed in large commercial airplane crashes rose in 2020 to 299 worldwide, even as the number of crashes fell by more than 50 per cent, a Dutch consulting firm said on Friday (Jan 1). Aviation consulting firm To70 said in 2020 there were 40 accidents involving ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/aviation-deaths-rise-worldwide-in-2020-even-as-fatal-incidents--flights-fall-13879816