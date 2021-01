Category: World Published on Friday, 01 January 2021 14:58 Hits: 5

Ethnic violence erupted in Ethiopia after the killing of singer Hachalu Hundessa. A local human rights watchdog says Ethiopian security officers used "highly questionable" force.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/ethiopian-forces-killed-scores-in-june-july-unrest-report-says/a-56110962?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf