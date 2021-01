Category: World Published on Friday, 01 January 2021 19:52 Hits: 6

Unidentified gunmen have shot and killed Bismillah Adil Aimaq, an Afghan journalist and human rights activist. Afghanistan is ranked among the deadliest countries in the world for journalists.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/afghanistan-gunmen-kill-prominent-journalist-and-activist/a-56111898?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf