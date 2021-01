Category: World Published on Friday, 01 January 2021 19:21 Hits: 5

The British government has decided to close all primary schools in London for the next two weeks to counter the rapid spread of a more infectious variant of the COVID-19 virus, the capital's mayor said on Friday.

