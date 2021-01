Category: World Published on Tuesday, 29 December 2020 15:57 Hits: 2

VATICAN CITY: Ireland's most liberal Roman Catholic prelate, the Archbishop of Dublin Diarmuid Martin, is to step aside having reached the normal retirement age for bishops of 75, the Vatican said on Tuesday (Dec 29). Martin, who formally offered his resignation on his 75th birthday in April, will ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/pope-francis-appoints-successor-to-liberal-dublin-archbishop-13861010