Category: World Published on Thursday, 31 December 2020 02:44 Hits: 2

TAIPEI: Two US warships sailed through the sensitive Taiwan Strait on Thursday (Dec 31), the US Navy said, the second such mission this month and coming almost two weeks after a Chinese aircraft carrier group used the same waterway. China, which claims Taiwan as its own territory, has been angered ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/us-warships-transit-taiwan-strait-for-second-time-this-month-13869924