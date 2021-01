Category: World Published on Thursday, 31 December 2020 17:10 Hits: 2

Mexico's president said on Thursday that women should decide whether the country should legalize abortion, but he declined to take a position on the issue, which is still opposed by many Mexicans.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/women-should-decide-whether-to-legalise-abortion-mexican-13873792