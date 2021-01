Category: World Published on Friday, 01 January 2021 19:53 Hits: 6

President Donald Trump's fellow Republicans in the U.S. Senate are expected to take steps toward overriding his veto of a major defense bill in a rare New Year's Day session on Friday and hand him his first major rebuke 20 days before he leaves office.

