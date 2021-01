Category: World Published on Friday, 01 January 2021 16:04 Hits: 5

Its economy battered by low oil prices and COVID, Oman is looking to borrow $4.2bn to plug its fiscal gap.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/economy/2021/1/1/bboman-plans-to-borrow-4-2bn-in-2021-to-cover-budget-shortfall