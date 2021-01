Category: World Published on Tuesday, 29 December 2020 15:20 Hits: 4

If the European Union’s new recovery fund is to achieve its aim, the soft money it promises should come with hard standards designed to prevent rule-of-law breaches and ineffective government spending by member states. Unfortunately, this looks unlikely to happen.

