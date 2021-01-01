The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Cartoon: 2020 Hindsight: A few of my favorite cartoons I did about this awful year

Even in an awful year, we've got to laugh and point out hypocrisy, right? Here is a small selection of some of my favorite cartoons I created in 2020. I hope you enjoy them!

Now, if you've already given to a local charity or subscribed to your local newspaper (or progressive political publication, hint, hint), consider helping support my weekly animation by joining me on Patreon. Any amount helps keep the cartoons coming! Thanks SO much, and Happy New Year!

-Mark

P.S. And if you already help support my work, thank you so much. I couldn't do it without you. (And thanks for spreading the word:-)

