US: Trump Suspends Certain Visas To Halt Immigration

President Donald Trump on Thursday extended until March two executive orders that suspend the entry of many "permanent residence" applicants and temporary workers.

Trump signed the orders in April and June last year, arguing that the job downturn caused by the pandemic justified new migration restrictions.

The first order, which suspended the issuance of permanent residence permits known as "green cards", affected family reunification of U.S. citizens of foreign origin or permanent residents in the country.

Under the veto, only the foreign spouses of U.S. citizens or their children under 21 years of age were eligible for a residence permit, thus excluding other relatives.

The second decree halted the issuance of H-1B, H-2B, J-1s, and L-1 visas which are granted for employment permits, research, and work exchange programs such as scholarships.

Trump has received countless criticisms for his immigration policies, among them the construction of a 645 kilometers-long wall on the border with Mexico.

Many companies have complained that the extension of the restrictions could slow the recovery of the economy, but he believes they are necessary to ensure jobs for U.S. citizens.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) forecast that approximately 22 million people have lost their jobs due to the pandemic in the U.S.

President-elect Joe Biden will have the power to remove these executive orders once he takes office but he has made no comments on whether he will do so.

