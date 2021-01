Category: World Published on Friday, 01 January 2021 15:39 Hits: 6

Eight young people in Bosnia-Herzegovina have died of apparent gas poisoning while celebrating the new year, officials say. The private party took place amid restrictions on public gatherings amid the pandemic.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/bosnia-suspected-gas-poisoning-kills-8-young-people/a-56111884?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf