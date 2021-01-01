The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

All you need is not ‘love jihad’, but liberty, say India’s embattled interfaith couples

All you need is not ‘love jihad’, but liberty, say India’s embattled interfaith couples India’s ruling Hindu nationalist party has launched a legal campaign against "love jihad", a conspiracy theory that Muslims are luring Hindu women into marriage, that is shrinking liberties in a country that has long celebrated endogamy. But in some quarters, opponents are choosing to resist the divisive narrative and give love a chance.

